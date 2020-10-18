Bruce Arians Has A Cool Message For The Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are heading to the World Series.

Tampa Bay topped the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night. The Rays led the Astros, 3-0, in the series, but Houston stormed all the way back and forced a Game 7.

The Rays pulled off the fourth and final win they needed on Saturday night. Tampa Bay beat Houston, 4-2, in Game 7 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay is now off to play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. Game 7 of the National League Championship Series is set for Sunday evening.

It’s been a pretty fun fall for Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Finals and the Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, look like one of the best teams in the NFC.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had a cool message for the Rays in the wake of their World Series berth.

“Congrats @RaysBaseball for making it to the World Series!” the NFL head coach tweeted on Saturday evening. “Let’s bring the trophy to Tampa!”

Congrats @RaysBaseball for making it to the World Series! Let’s bring the 🏆 to Tampa! — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) October 18, 2020

The Rays are certainly playing at a championship level right now. Tampa Bay will either be a small underdog or a small favorite in the World Series, depending on the NLCS Game 7 outcome.

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Tuesday night.