Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Admission On His O-Line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is never one to mince words. And he kept it on brand Wednesday. During his press conference, Arians was asked about whether he’s worried about the injuries to the Bucs’ offensive line.

“I’d be worried if they were all healthy,” Arians said. “If they’re not healthy, I’m hellaciously worried.”

It’s never great to have a beat up offensive line in the playoffs. It’s especially bad when the Los Angeles Rams come to town. Between Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, the Rams boast elite pass rushing talent. Both up the middle and from the edge.

The banged up Bucs already were dealing with a host of injuries, but All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs was added to the list in Sunday’s 31-15 win. He was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain.

No Tristan Wirfs at Bucs practice today but center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and backup tackle Josh Wells (quad) are both on the field. Today looks to be a walk-through day, which has been the norm the last few Wednesdays. pic.twitter.com/q0v6qTORuB — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 19, 2022

LA comes into this one rolling after a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Rams D was swarming and Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Akers led the way on the other side.

A win over Los Angeles would bring Bruce Arians and the Bucs one step closer to defending their Super Bowl.