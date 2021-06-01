Bruce Arians Loves What He’s Seeing From Bucs Players

The Super Bowl hangover seems to be officially over in Tampa Bay.

Kicking off their fourth OTA of the 2021 offseason earlier today, the Buccaneers are preparing for a repeat title run this coming year. While these training sessions are fully optional, the reigning champions seem to be taking them pretty seriously.

“These guys out here are working their ass off,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said, via Tampa Bay insider Greg Auman. “I’d like to see about 10 more of them that are fighting for jobs that they don’t know they’re fighting for.”

Arians’ “10 more” comment likely was a reference to the veteran players yet to arrive.

With the kind of returning talent the Bucs bring into this year’s offseason training, it’s no surprise why these players are willing to get to work.

In fact, Tampa Bay’s roster reload is one of the most impressive in NFL history. With their wildly successful offseason, the Bucs became the first team in the modern draft era to return all 11 Super-Bowl starters on both sides of the ball.

After receiving an extension through 2022, Tom Brady will return with a full slate of offensive weapons. The squad’s elite defensive front will also enjoy a full reload after posting a league-leading 10 sacks in last year’s playoff run.

As now a one-time Super Bowl champion, Bruce Arians heads into his eighth season as an NFL head coach (third with Bucs).

With the team’s attitude clearly in the right place, Tampa Bay will look to continue their dominance into 2021.