Bruce Arians Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians is taking the high road regarding the Antonio Brown saga.

During a recent radio interview, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach was asked about Brown.

Rather than dishing dirt, Arians took the high road and complimented the former superstar wide receiver.

“Great player,” Arians began, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Great player. Practices hard and plays as hard as anybody I ever coached. I wish him well.

“He had a great — a big, big part in us getting that ring. The next season, obviously, didn’t work out so well. He was a big, big part in us winning the championship.”

Antonio Brown infamously saw his time with the Buccaneers come to an end after he stormed off the field during Tampa Bay's game versus the New York Jets last season.

In the weeks and months following, Brown was very vocal about the situation. He even called out Arians on several occasions, accusing the former NFL head coach of forcing Brown to play through an injury.

Arians denied the accusations.

"At no point in time during that game did he ever ask the trainer or a doctor about his ankle," Arians told reporters at the time, via Bucs Gameday. "That’s the normal protocol – you go through protocols during games. I was never notified of it. So, obviously, that was the disturbing thing when we were looking for him to go back into the game. He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted. We got that calmed down, the players took care of that. It started again on the sideline. We called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game, and he refused to go into the game. That’s when I looked back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back and approached him about what was going on. ‘I ain’t playing.’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘I ain’t getting the ball.’ That’s when I said, ‘You’re done. Get the ‘eff’ out of here.’ That’s the end of it. We are working on Carolina."

Brown, in the meantime, recently admitted he isn't going to try and play in the NFL this upcoming season.