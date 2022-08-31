Bruce Arians Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians didn't have a problem with Tom Brady's absence from training camp.

Brady took some time off to deal with some personal issues, one of which reportedly involved a family vacation out of the country.

Arians think that Brady needed the time to deal with whatever he was dealing with.

"It’s a matter of when you’re 45 and you have way, way more things in your life going on than a 25-year-old does," Arians said. "Tom needed the time."

Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and even played in their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. He finished 6-of-8 for 44 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

He's set to play in his 23rd season after he came out of retirement this past February. Brady looks to be all-in as he tries to lead the Bucs to their second Super Bowl in the last three years.