Bruce Arians Names The 1 NFL Player He'd Like To Coach

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Bruce Arians worked with some pretty great players over his decades-long coaching career.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, the Super Bowl champ revealed one player he would've loved to lead into battle on the NFL gridiron: Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Arians was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals when Mahomes came out of college at Texas Tech. Ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft, he had the up-and-coming quarterback as the No. 1 prospect on his draft board.

Mahomes went to the Chiefs with the No. 10 pick in the draft, just three spots before the Cardinals at No. 13.

"I thought for sure when I was in Arizona that we were getting Patrick Mahomes," Arians said. "As that draft was falling, I was like 'he's ours.'"

At this point in Mahomes' career, he's been piled with every bit of praise imaginable. Still, Arians had some overwhelmingly nice things to say about one of the league's brightest stars.

Arians said he personally traveled to Lubbock to workout Mahomes before the 2017 draft.

"Skill wise, he was off the charts," he said. "But mentally, he was right there with Peyton [Manning], Andrew [Luck] and Tom [Brady]. Just really sharp."

Arians, who know serves as a senior football consultant for the Bucs, surrendered head coaching duties to Todd Bowles earlier this offseason.