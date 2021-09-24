Bruce Arians Offers Update On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have some notable absences for this weekend’s marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (hand/shoulder) and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) will not travel with the team to LA after missing every practice this week.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday with a positive test, is also unlikely to rejoin the team in time to play on Sunday.

Even if Brown receives two negative tests separated by 24 hours, his absence from practice this whole week makes his return to play this weekend far-fetched.

Brown got off to a red-hot start in his 2021 season with the Bucs. In a Week 1 victory over the Cowboys, the four-time All-Pro wideout logged a team-high 121 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. His production slowed down quite a bit in Week 2, collecting just one reception for 17 yards.

Luckily for Tom Brady and the Bucs, Tampa Bay still boasts one of the most deadly passing attacks in the league with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski on the roster.

Sunday’s game between two of the league’s unbeaten teams will kickoff in LA’s SoFi Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.