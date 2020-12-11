Up until Friday, Mike Evans’ injury status was up in the air. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians calmed some Buccaneer nerves earlier today when he assured that his star wide receiver will play on Sunday.

Evans has been nursing a hamstring injury throughout the week. The Bucs wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday. The DNP designation was likely precautionary, giving Evans some extra time to recover before heading into the weekend.

Arians issued his thoughts on the injury when speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon. The diagnosis seems minor.

“I think he just had a scare,” Arians said.

Mike Evans has yet to miss a single game in 2020, playing in each of the Buccaneers’ 12 games. The All-Pro receiver has collected 613 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. With Tom Brady under center, Evans is on pace to break his career high for touchdowns in a season (12).

Evans is the leading receiver on a stacked wideout corps. Directly behind him with 562 receiving yards is Chris Godwin.

Godwin also notched a DNP designation when he had pins removed from his hand earlier this week. The fourth-year pro out of Penn State missed four games earlier this year with numerous injuries. But, Godwin was able to return as a full participant on Thursday.

With the receiving corps at full strength on Sunday, the Bucs will look to bounce back after two straight losses.

Mike Evans and Tampa Bay face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.