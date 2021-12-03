Bruce Arians’ Old Comment About Antonio Brown Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew the risk they took when they signed Antonio Brown midway through the 2020 season.

Fresh off an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, Brown was put on a tight leash from the second he stepped foot on the Bucs’ facilities — or so the organization said.

Right after Tampa Bay signed the star wideout, head coach Bruce Arians sent a clear message regarding his status with the team: “He screws up one time, he’s gone.”

With the most-recent Antonio Brown scandal, that old comment from Arians has bubbled back up to the surface.

Earlier this week, the NFL suspended Brown three games for misrepresenting his vaccination status. This decision came a few weeks after a former personal chef of Brown’s claimed the wide receiver had obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card from a teammate over the summer.

The Buccaneers have not released Brown in the wake of this scandal. As of right now, he is expected to return to the field after his three-game suspension.

Brown accepted the punishment and waived his right to appeal the decision. That being said, he continues to claim his innocence and says he will use the suspension as an “opportunity to treat his ankle injury” and return in the “best shape of his life.”

“Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to supports the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate,” the receiver’s attorney wrote in a statement.

Brown is eligible to return in Week 16.