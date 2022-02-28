Bruce Arians Reacts To Buccaneers’ Stunning Retirement

The Spun

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on the fieldTAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some pretty shocking retirement news earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has decided to retire from the game.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much. This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay,” he wrote on Instagram.

Marpet’s head coach, Bruce Arians, released a statement on the stunning news.

The Buccaneers will have to replace several key players heading into the 2022 season.

