Bruce Arians Reacts To Monday’s NFL Coaching News

It’s been an eventful Black Monday in the National Football League.

Several NFL franchises have made decisions on their head coaches for 2022. The Bears fired Matt Nagy, the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer and the Dolphins shockingly fired Brian Flores.

The Giants, meanwhile, are reportedly keeping head coach Joe Judge for another season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has been around the game for quite a long time. He shared his brutally honest reaction to Monday’s head coaching news.

“If you’re .500 anymore you’re getting your ass fired…Black Monday is a bad day. You go home and toast everybody on this day and wish them well because it’s hard on their families as well,” Arians admitted to reporters on Monday.

"If you're .500 anymore you're getting your ass fired…Black Monday is a bad day. You go home and toast everybody on this day and wish them well because it's hard on their families as well,'' Bruce Arians on Black Monday in the NFL. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 10, 2022

Outside of New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, that is. The Giants will reportedly bring their head coach back despite a terrible 4-13 season.

We could have some more firings on the way, too.

The Texans and the Panthers’ coaching situations are both ones to monitor, according to reports from across the league.