There’s been a lot of speculation lately about Tom Brady potentially coming out of retirement to play another season, either in Tampa Bay or somewhere else.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn’t buying it, though.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach addressed the Brady un-retirement speculation this weekend. Arians said he would be “shocked” if it happens.

“That would shock me,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times.

Less than a month ago, Bruce Arians said he'd be shocked if Tom Brady retires. Now, Arians says he'll be shocked if Tom Brady unretires. Arians must do this move A LOT. https://t.co/OpHBNPWYcT pic.twitter.com/nUVx4CKlGB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 20, 2022

Many in the National Football League feel that if Brady were to un-retire, he would play for someone else in 2022.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins have been the two teams mentioned the most.

Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn't he? — Adam Rank (@adamrank) February 18, 2022

Tom Brady to the #Dolphins (as an owner)?👀 "Regardless of when [Bruce] Beal gets the team, one name to watch will be Tom Brady. There’s a lingering belief that Beal’s acquisition of the Dolphins would be followed by Beal selling a sliver of it to Brady."

– @ProFootballTalk — Justin Hier (@HierJustin) February 17, 2022

While Arians would be “shocked” if Brady returns for another season, there are many others in the National Football League world who feel differently.

Where do you see Brady playing in 2022 – if at all?