Bruce Arians Reacts To Tom Brady Retirement Speculation

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of speculation lately about Tom Brady potentially coming out of retirement to play another season, either in Tampa Bay or somewhere else.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn’t buying it, though.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach addressed the Brady un-retirement speculation this weekend. Arians said he would be “shocked” if it happens.

“That would shock me,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times.

Many in the National Football League feel that if Brady were to un-retire, he would play for someone else in 2022.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins have been the two teams mentioned the most.

While Arians would be “shocked” if Brady returns for another season, there are many others in the National Football League world who feel differently.

Where do you see Brady playing in 2022 – if at all?

