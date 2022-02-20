The Spun

Bruce Arians Refutes Report About His Relationship With Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians isn’t taking too kindly to “far-fetched” reports questioning he and Tom Brady‘s relationship.

“It seems like there’s one [story] every day now,’’ Arians said. “Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other [expletive], the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.’’

Recently, former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger tweeted about alleged tensions between Brady, Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the Achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week’s game plan,’’ Ohrnberger stated. “Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension.’’

Arians called those claims completely false, in no uncertain terms.

“I mean, that’s such [expletive]‚’’ Arians shot back. “That’s what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too.’’

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning,’’ Arians continued. “I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.’’

Ohrnberger isn’t the only one to call Bruce Arians and Tom Brady’s relationship into question. As many pointed to the hints Brady seemed to be dropping about his unhappiness with the Bucs’ lack of structure towards the end of the season.

