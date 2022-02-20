Bruce Arians Refutes Report About His Relationship With Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians isn’t taking too kindly to “far-fetched” reports questioning he and Tom Brady‘s relationship.

“It seems like there’s one [story] every day now,’’ Arians said. “Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other [expletive], the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.’’

Recently, former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger tweeted about alleged tensions between Brady, Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the Achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week’s game plan,’’ Ohrnberger stated. “Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension.’’

Arians called those claims completely false, in no uncertain terms.

“I mean, that’s such [expletive]‚’’ Arians shot back. “That’s what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too.’’

Heard some interesting things recently… The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn't because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning,’’ Arians continued. “I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.’’

Ohrnberger isn’t the only one to call Bruce Arians and Tom Brady’s relationship into question. As many pointed to the hints Brady seemed to be dropping about his unhappiness with the Bucs’ lack of structure towards the end of the season.