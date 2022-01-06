Bruce Arians Reiterates Team’s Decision On Antonio Brown

Following Antonio Brown’s bizarre sideline outburst on Sunday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said the troubled wide receiver was “no longer a Buc.” And on Wednesday, the franchise leader reiterated that claim.

According to Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Arians said the absence of any official transaction is due to the front office “working out how to handle that officially.”

Bruce Arians reiterates that Antonio Brown is not part of the Bucs team, says absence of any transaction is front office working out how to handle that officially. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 5, 2022

Arians’ postgame comments on Sunday seemed to mark a definitive end to Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay. But throughout Week 18, several signs have pointed to that not being the case.

After his name failed to appear on the NFL waiver wire multiple days in a row, Brown was listed on the Buccaneers’ Wednesday injury report.

These two factors paired with the lack of an official release likely sparked these questions about Brown’s status with the team.

While AB is still technically a member of the Tampa Bay organization, it appears his official release is imminent.