Bruce Arians Reiterates Team’s Decision On Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Following Antonio Brown’s bizarre sideline outburst on Sunday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said the troubled wide receiver was “no longer a Buc.” And on Wednesday, the franchise leader reiterated that claim.

According to Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Arians said the absence of any official transaction is due to the front office “working out how to handle that officially.”

Arians’ postgame comments on Sunday seemed to mark a definitive end to Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay. But throughout Week 18, several signs have pointed to that not being the case.

After his name failed to appear on the NFL waiver wire multiple days in a row, Brown was listed on the Buccaneers’ Wednesday injury report.

These two factors paired with the lack of an official release likely sparked these questions about Brown’s status with the team.

While AB is still technically a member of the Tampa Bay organization, it appears his official release is imminent.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.