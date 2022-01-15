Bruce Arians Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching 2022 Season

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a Super Bowl victory last year, there was some speculation that head coach Bruce Arians would retire from his longtime NFL coaching duties. Clearly that wasn’t the case — and it reportedly won’t be the case next year either.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Arians intends to lead the Bucs out onto the field in 2022.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero: #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will play; #Bucs coach Bruce Arians expected to return next season; #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has emerged as a favorite for the #Broncos; The #Dolphins expect Tua to be their QB in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wpDVLTwadv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

Bruce Arians, 69, is currently in the midst of his third season with the Tampa Bay franchise. Through that time, he’s led the team to a 31-18 overall record — including a Super Bowl LV victory in his first season with Tom Brady under center.

Prior to his time with the Bucs, Arians notched head coaching stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Indianapolis Colts (interim in 2012). Before that, he has decades more experience at both the college and NFL levels dating back to 1975.

Tomorrow afternoon, Arians will lead his Bucs in a Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.