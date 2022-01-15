The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching 2022 Season

Bruce Arians on the sidelines.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a Super Bowl victory last year, there was some speculation that head coach Bruce Arians would retire from his longtime NFL coaching duties. Clearly that wasn’t the case — and it reportedly won’t be the case next year either.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Arians intends to lead the Bucs out onto the field in 2022.

Bruce Arians, 69, is currently in the midst of his third season with the Tampa Bay franchise. Through that time, he’s led the team to a 31-18 overall record — including a Super Bowl LV victory in his first season with Tom Brady under center.

Prior to his time with the Bucs, Arians notched head coaching stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Indianapolis Colts (interim in 2012). Before that, he has decades more experience at both the college and NFL levels dating back to 1975.

Tomorrow afternoon, Arians will lead his Bucs in a Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

