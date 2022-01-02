Bruce Arians Reportedly Suffered A Significant Injury

For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury.

“Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday. “Been trying to keep it under wraps but aggravated it last week,” he added. “Right now it’s a partial rupture but giving him problems and if it fully ruptures he will need immediate surgery.”

It’s not certain what happened to cause the rupture. But, Arians is gutting through an injury that would immediately have any athlete sidelined. Hopefully, Bruce can avoid any further injury to the tendon.

Earlier in the week, Arians had tested positive for COVID-19. But he was able to clear protocols ahead of Sunday’s game.

As far as the on-field injury news for Tampa Bay, the team is getting a pair of their playmakers back for their matchup with the Jets. Both Mike Evans and Antonio Brown will be on the field in a limited capacity according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Evans has been inactive since the Saints game with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, AB suffered an ankle injury during last week’s 10-catch performance.

The Bucs are a bit banged up to end the year. From the players to the staff. Up until a few weeks ago, Tampa Bay had largely avoided the injury bug. Which was a key to last season’s Super Bowl run.

We’ll see if the Buccaneers can heal up in time on their path to a potential second Lombardi in as many years.