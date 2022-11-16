Bruce Arians Reveals He Was Hospitalized For 4 Days Earlier This Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season marks Bruce Arians' first in the front office after stepping down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach during the offseason. He's managed to stay out of the spotlight as a result, and was somehow able to hide that he recently spent four days in the hospital.

In an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, Arians revealed that the night before the Bucs played the Atlanta Falcons, he started having breathing issues that forced him to go to the hospital.

"On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people,” Arians said. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.

“I took some TUMS, thinking it was indigestion, but it just got worse. I called (wife) Christine back to the bedroom and said I can’t shake this pain. We called 911 and they put me on a stretcher to Tampa General.”

Upon getting to the hospital and undergoing some tests, Arians was diagnosed with myocarditis and had to stay in the hospital for four days.

The diagnosis would keep Bruce Arians in the hospital for the Bucs' October 9 win over the Falcons and their next few games after that before returning to facilities on October 27 for their Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fortunately, Arians was healthy enough to accept induction into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame a few weeks ago.

Even while he was recovering, Arians continued to communicate with the coaching staff in preparation for games.

Now that's toughness.