The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Reveals Latest On Antonio Brown Decision

Antonio Brown walks off the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s not clear whether wide receiver Antonio Brown will rejoin the Buccaneers following his three-game suspension.

When asked about AB’s potential return, head coach Bruce Arians left things up in the air.

Per the Tampa Bay Times Rick Stroud, “Bucs coach Bruce Arians says he hasn’t made a determination on whether Antonio Brown will rejoin the team following his three-game suspension.”

“We’ll see how it goes,” said.

The former All-Pro wideout was suspended after it was confirmed that Brown violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The Bucs receiver came clean about obtaining a fake vaccination card (which is a felony) and accepted his suspension without appeal.

Since obtaining the fake, Brown has reportedly gotten vaccinated.

The NFL initially floated a longer suspension, something in the six to eight-game range, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Since the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Antonio Brown has found himself in a host of off-field issues. The fake vaccination card is just the latest.

From endangering a child by throwing a couch off a 14-story balcony, to sexual assault allegations. AB’s actions have clouded what was once a respected, Hall-of-Fame caliber career.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.