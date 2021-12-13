Bruce Arians Reveals Latest On Antonio Brown Decision

It’s not clear whether wide receiver Antonio Brown will rejoin the Buccaneers following his three-game suspension.

When asked about AB’s potential return, head coach Bruce Arians left things up in the air.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says he hasn't made a determination on whether Antonio Brown will rejoin the team following his three-game suspension. "We'll see how it goes,'' Arians said. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 13, 2021

Per the Tampa Bay Times Rick Stroud, “Bucs coach Bruce Arians says he hasn’t made a determination on whether Antonio Brown will rejoin the team following his three-game suspension.”

“We’ll see how it goes,” said.

The former All-Pro wideout was suspended after it was confirmed that Brown violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The Bucs receiver came clean about obtaining a fake vaccination card (which is a felony) and accepted his suspension without appeal.

Since obtaining the fake, Brown has reportedly gotten vaccinated.

The NFL initially floated a longer suspension, something in the six to eight-game range, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This damn Antonio Brown is at it again: pic.twitter.com/x1EEmR1bFm — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 3, 2021

Since the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Antonio Brown has found himself in a host of off-field issues. The fake vaccination card is just the latest.

From endangering a child by throwing a couch off a 14-story balcony, to sexual assault allegations. AB’s actions have clouded what was once a respected, Hall-of-Fame caliber career.