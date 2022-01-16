Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon.

However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in the helmet following a play near the sideline.

Bruce Arians is NOT happy 😳pic.twitter.com/H5Goxcee7S — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

Following the game, Arians revealed what happened.

The Buccaneers head coach admitted that he smacked Adams on the helmet because he was trying to pull players off of the pile, which would’ve been a penalty.

I asked Bruce Arians why he briefly swiped his hand at Andrew Adams’ helmet after the Eagles’ muffed punt. Adams was trying to pull Eagles players off the pile, which could be a penalty. “Yeah, that was it,” Arians said. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 16, 2022

That’s a reasonable response, but many will likely still take issue with a helmet smack from a coach. Of course, there are plenty of others who will be OK with it.

The Buccaneers are off to the Divisional Round.