Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon.

However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in the helmet following a play near the sideline.

Following the game, Arians revealed what happened.

The Buccaneers head coach admitted that he smacked Adams on the helmet because he was trying to pull players off of the pile, which would’ve been a penalty.

That’s a reasonable response, but many will likely still take issue with a helmet smack from a coach. Of course, there are plenty of others who will be OK with it.

The Buccaneers are off to the Divisional Round.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.