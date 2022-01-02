The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused.

FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what he heard from Arians following the game.

“Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Brown, who won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last season, stormed off the field – shirtless – after ripping his jersey and pads off.

Pat McAfee shared a similar report to Glazer’s.

“Sources have told me that AB actually pulled himself aht of the game.. Went to the bench and said he wasn’t going back in.. Then.. some convos happened.. BOOOOM all hell breaks loose,” he reported.

The Bucs beat the Jets, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay improved to 12-4 on the season with the win.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.