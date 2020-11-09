Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Sunday’s Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten about as badly as an NFL team can get beat on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay was crushed by New Orleans, 38-3, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The game was never close, with the Saints jumping out to a big lead early and never looking back.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was awful. The 43-year-old quarterback very much looked his age in the blowout loss, throwing three interceptions while facing constant pressure from the New Orleans defense. Brady suffered the worst loss of his career points-wise and has now been swept by a divisional opponent for the first time ever.

Tampa Bay’s newest weapon, Antonio Brown, had a very quiet debut. The former All-Pro wide receiver caught three passes for 31 yards in the loss.

All in all, it was an embarrassing night for the Buccaneers. Head coach Bruce Arians summed it up pretty well in his post-game press conference.

“They kicked our a– in every phase,” Arians told reporters following the loss.

Bruce Arians on the Saints: "They kicked our *ss in every phase." — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 9, 2020

There’s no arguing with that right now.

The only real positive for Tampa Bay from Sunday night is that they don’t have to face New Orleans again (unless there’s a rematch in the playoffs, of course). But we’re a long way away from that.