A rib injury prevented Rob Gronkowski from playing in both Week 4 and 5. There’s optimism the former star tight end could soon return to the gridiron.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that Gronk is making “really good progress” back from his injury .

Gronkowski made a significant impact in the Buccaneers offense to start the season. He caught 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games.

The Buccaneers tight end missed Week 4 and 5 with a rib injury. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play this Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Right now, it’s unlikely.

Bruce Arians says Gronk has made “really good progress” from his rib injury. Antoine Winfield jr is still in concussion protocol and if he isn’t cleared tmrw he won’t make the trip to Philly. #GoBucs #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) October 12, 2021

Bruce Arians added the Buccaneers are going to wait until tomorrow to make a decision on Rob Gronkowski’s availability for Thursday’s game.

In all likelihood, Tampa Bay will elect to rest Gronkowski a bit longer. There’s no need to rush him back into the lineup, especially against an opponent like Philadelphia. The Buccaneers really won’t need Gronk back in the lineup until Dec. 12 against the Buffalo Bills, but he’ll probably return before then.

The Buccaneers are off to a 4-1 start to the 2021 season, their lone loss coming at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. It doesn’t look like they’re going to get much of a challenge in the NFC South this season.

Tampa Bay will take on the Eagles this Thursday night. It’s still unclear if Gronkowski will be able to give it a go.