Bruce Arians Shares His Reaction To Tom Brady’s First Season

When it comes to taking teams to the playoffs, Tom Brady just gets it done. In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has led the team to its first playoff appearance in 13 years. His former Patriots team will now miss the postseason for the first time since 2008.

On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Brady’s performance in his first year with the Bucs. Ecpectations are always going to be high for a player of Brady’s caliber — but Arians said the veteran QB went above and beyond in 2020.

The coach marveled at Brady’s ability to learn a new playbook in such a short period of time.

“Totally exceeded,” Arians told CBS Sports. “With having such a limited practice, we went to New Orleans [in Week 1] still learning words. When the quarterback calls a play, he should have a picture in his head. I don’t think that happened until November – just continuing to learn what words meant and what concepts meant, and then adjusting concepts as we went along.

“A guy might have a three or four-way go on a route [but now] we eliminated it to two. Things like that as we just kept evolving. I think right now when he calls a play, the picture is in his head and he’s really, really playing well. He’s exceeded it. His leadership is beyond anything I’ve ever seen. Peyton Manning is the only thing close.”

Arians also praised Brady as a leader and calming presence for the younger guys.

“He’s another coach on the field talking to [Rob Gronkowski] about how he’s running his routes — talking to Scotty [Miller] how he’s running his routes,” Arians said. “[Talking to] anybody about where [he] expects to see you [and] protections with the offensive lineman.

“It’s a never-ending thing with him – the perfectionist – to get everything right in practice. Also, his calmness on the sideline in games when we’re not winning, [saying], ‘We’re going to win.’ Those type of things. You put those in a bottle and you make a bunch of money.”

In his 21st year in the NFL, Brady continues to put up impressive numbers. Through 15 games, the veteran quarterback has thrown for 4,234 yards and 36 touchdowns en route to a 10-5 record.

Bruce Arians, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay will face the Atlanta Falcons in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.