Bruce Arians Was Asked About His New Job With Bucs

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the side lines before playin the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians may no longer be coaching the Tom Brady-led Bucs, but he's still in the building.

During a recent appearance on "The Eye Test for Two" podcast, Arians opened up a bit about his new front office position and how it's going so far.

“It’s a ‘What do you think?’ job,” Arians explained, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Everybody asks me what do I think and they know they’re getting a brutally honest answer, whether it be [owner] Joel Glazer, [general manager] Jason Licht, [head coach] Todd Bowles or [offensive coordinator] Byron Leftwich."

"It’s been fun going to practice, watching and learning some more, watching us change, looking at the new guys," Arians continued. "Man, that draft class is going to be a home run. Looking forward to getting to camp.”

The 69-year-old was also asked about whether or not he'll be on the Bucs' sidelines on game day. To which Arians responded: "Sundays might be different sitting upstairs. I might be able to still holler loud enough to cuss out the refs from up there.”

It'll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay fares with Todd Bowles as the head man. Bowles is among the most respected defensive minds in the game, and has a very good surrounding cast in place.

He last served as head coach of the Jets in 2018. But those expectations will be a lot different than with the Bucs where it's Super Bowl or bust.