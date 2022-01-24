After nearly overcoming a 24-point lead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final seconds.

Following the tough loss, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Tom Brady’s future with the team, who’s reportedly been mulling over retirement.

“That’s up to Tom — just like all veteran players,” Arians said per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Bruce Arians is asked when he’ll discuss Tom Brady’s future with him: “That’s up to Tom — just like all veteran players.” Arians was also asked about his own future and says he plans to coach the Bucs next season. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 23, 2022

Arians also reportedly said he expects to return as the Bucs’ coach next season.

Down 27-3 at the half. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers worked their way back into the game, eventually tying it up in a thrilling last two quarters.

However, a 44-yard bomb from Matt Stafford to Cooper Kupp in the game’s final minute set up a walk-off field goal for the Rams to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Many were questioning the Bucs’ decision to send a nickel blitz on the final offensive play, leaving the NFL’s most productive receiver one-on-one with a safety in zero coverage.

But it’s a call you make when you trust your defense. Had Antoine Winfield Jr. not been caught flat-footed, it could’ve been a very different result.

All in all, it’s a tough loss to stomach for Arians, Brady and the Bucs.