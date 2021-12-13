The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bruce Arians Was Not Happy With 1 Tom Brady Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady had one of the most-physical runs of his career on Sunday, but don’t expect to see any more moving forward this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay knocked off Buffalo in overtime on a walkoff touchdown pass by Brady.

Earlier in the contest, Brady had a physical run for a first down.

While Brady and the Buccaneers were pumped up by the play, head coach Bruce Arians was not happy with it.

“That’s enough of that shit,” Arians told reporters on Sunday night.

So, there you have it.

Tom Brady will not be sacrificing his body on any runs moving forward. That’s a pretty fair ask by Arians and the Buccaneers coaching staff, by the way.

Tampa Bay improved to 10-3 on the season with Sunday’s win. The Buccaneers are going for a Super Bowl repeat and can’t afford to be losing Brady to injury.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.