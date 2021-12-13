Bruce Arians Was Not Happy With 1 Tom Brady Play

Tom Brady had one of the most-physical runs of his career on Sunday, but don’t expect to see any more moving forward this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay knocked off Buffalo in overtime on a walkoff touchdown pass by Brady.

Earlier in the contest, Brady had a physical run for a first down.

Not enough people are talking about Tom Brady over 1.5 rushing yards being 9-4 on the season 🤑 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/FWcOrhBwBE — br_betting (@br_betting) December 12, 2021

While Brady and the Buccaneers were pumped up by the play, head coach Bruce Arians was not happy with it.

“That’s enough of that shit,” Arians told reporters on Sunday night.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians on Tom Brady sacrificing his body to run for first down. “That’s enough of that shit.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 13, 2021

So, there you have it.

Tom Brady will not be sacrificing his body on any runs moving forward. That’s a pretty fair ask by Arians and the Buccaneers coaching staff, by the way.

Tampa Bay improved to 10-3 on the season with Sunday’s win. The Buccaneers are going for a Super Bowl repeat and can’t afford to be losing Brady to injury.