Bruce Arians “Would Be Shocked” If Tom Brady Doesn’t Play In 2022

At 44 years old, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is still operating at the elite level we’ve come to expect from him. And from the look of things, that fact isn’t changing anytime soon.

During a press conference on Saturday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he would be “shocked” if Brady didn’t return to the field in 2022.

Arians cited the veteran quarterback’s excitement and competitive nature when participating in their weekly QB challenge as the reasoning for his prediction.

“The way he was at practice (Friday), I would be shocked if he didn’t (play next year),” Arians said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “You know they have that Friday quarterback challenge, and he came flying out of the locker room, sprinting two or three fields away and couldn’t wait to get into the challenge. He was like a little kid. I would be shocked.”

In now his 22nd NFL season, Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 yards and a league-leading 43 touchdowns. With his team in position for yet another deep postseason run, it’s clear the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still producing at a superstar level.

Brady still has one more season on his contract with a $18.39 cap hit in 2022. If he retires after this season, the Buccaneers will recoup $16 million in signing bonuses, per Spotrac.

Brady’s final decision could very well be affected by the results of this year’s postseason.

Would eight Super Bowl wins be enough for Brady to call it quits?