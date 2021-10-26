Bruce Feldman Names College Football’s “Hottest” Seat

Just like every year in the college football world, there are plenty of head coaches fighting for their job security.

But according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, there is “no hotter seat” than the one currently held by Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

There is no hotter seat in college football right now than Justin Fuente's at Va. Tech. Here's what you need to know about that situation and other hot seats around the country as the coaching carousel gets cranked up: https://t.co/PaX4EB5n1d — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 26, 2021

After starting off the year with a solid win over then-No. 10 ranked North Carolina, Fuente and the Hokies have gone into a tailspin.

Starting with a Week 3 loss to West Virginia, Virginia Tech has now dropped four of its last five games. This past Saturday, the ACC squad gave up 41 points to a Syracuse team that came into the weekend with three straight losses. Leading 36-27 in the fourth quarter, this stunning blown result brought the Fuente “hot seat” talk to an all-time high.

Following the 41-36 loss to the Orange, the sixth-year Hokies head coach responded to direct questions regarding his job security.

“I’m worried about giving these guys a chance to win, OK? We ain’t going down that road, OK?” Fuente said in a postgame press conference. “So everybody up and down that hallway is selling out to give these kids a chance to win. So I’m not worried about any of that, OK? So, can’t be focused on things we can’t control. What we can control is our attitude and our effort, and our kids have been incredible with all of that. And our job now is to get ’em to do the exact same thing for next week.”

After going 10-4 in his debut season as Virginia Tech’s head coach in 2016, Fuente has regressed almost every year. In 2020, his squad finished the season at 5-6 and failed to earn a bowl-game appearance for the first time in his tenure.

With a 3-4 start to the 2021 season, it looks like Fuente and the Hokies are on that track yet again.