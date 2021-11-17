Bruce Feldman Shares What He’s Hearing About Lincoln Riley

Ever since Ed Orgeron parted ways with his head coaching position at LSU, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has been named as a potential candidate to fill the vacancy.

On Wednesday, further reports accelerated those rumors. According to a report from former college football coach Jake Crain, the LSU program has offered Riley a massive eight-year, $96 million deal.

While this lucrative offer for one of the most highly-sought-after jobs in college football is certainly enticing, it appears Riley is staying put in Norman.

“Lots of chatter about Lincoln Riley leaving OU for LSU. But am hearing that is not gonna happen,” college football insider Bruce Feldman wrote on Twitter.

When asked about the possibility of leaving to coach the Tigers, Riley gave a dismissive response.

“I coach at the University of Oklahoma,” he said on Wednesday, per ESPN. “You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed.”

Riley agreed to a six-year, $45.2 million contract with Oklahoma in 2020. Since taking over as the Sooners’ head coach in 2017, the 38-year-old coach has logged four consecutive Big 12 titles and a 54-9 overall record.

Riley’s Oklahoma squad is 9-1 on the season following their loss to Baylor this past weekend.

LSU is now 4-6 on the year — dropping each of its last three games.