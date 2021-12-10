Bruce Pearl Issues Statement After 2-Game Suspension

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl has issued a statement after the NCAA suspended him for two games for not monitoring former assistant coach Chuck Person. He also didn’t promote an atmosphere of compliance.

This decision from the NCAA comes after more than four years since Person was arrested and charged with accepting bribes from a financial advisor.

This is also the second time that Pearl has been sanctioned by the NCAA. In Pearl’s statement, he respected the NCAA’s decision-making process and confirmed that he will start serving his suspension immediately.

“I’m appreciative of Auburn University, our leadership, the AU family, and our current and former student-athletes as we navigated through the challenges of the last four years,” Pearl said. “We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties. It is time to put this behind us. As part of our penalty, I will begin my two-game suspension tomorrow against Nebraska.”

Pearl has coached Auburn for the last eight seasons and is 145-93 overall. The Tigers are currently 7-1 through their first eight games and are No. 18 in the AP poll.

The other game that Pearl will have to miss will be on Tuesday against North Alabama.