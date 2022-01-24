For the first time in program history, Auburn men’s basketball is the No. 1 team in the nation. But Bruce Pearl isn’t satisfied just yet.
In the grand scheme of things, the No. 1 ranking only matters at season’s end. Pearl is fully aware his team still has plenty of work to do.
“The No. 1 ranking matters because it’s historical,” Pearl told reporters on Monday, via Saturday Down South. “I’m very happy for Auburn. I’m very happy for my coaches and our players. … We’ve got a lot of work to do. There’s reasons why we were down double-digits at home to Kentucky.”
The problem Auburn presents is the Tigers have a complete team. Pearl played 10 guys, nine of which scored, against Kentucky over the weekend.
Pearl emphasized that complete-team aspect during a recent press conference.
“I think for us, it’s the sum of our parts,” Pearl told the Associated Press. “If we’re playing 9 guys on a regular basis, or sometimes 10, you’ve got to account for all of them. And I thought (against Kentucky) we got really great contributions, you know, from everybody.”
Auburn will try and remain the No. 1 team in college basketball Tuesday night against the Missouri Tigers.