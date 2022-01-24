The Spun

Bruce Pearl Reacts To The Historic No. 1 Ranking

Bruce Pearl speaking to the media.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

For the first time in program history, Auburn men’s basketball is the No. 1 team in the nation. But Bruce Pearl isn’t satisfied just yet.

In the grand scheme of things, the No. 1 ranking only matters at season’s end. Pearl is fully aware his team still has plenty of work to do.

“The No. 1 ranking matters because it’s historical,” Pearl told reporters on Monday, via Saturday Down South. “I’m very happy for Auburn. I’m very happy for my coaches and our players. … We’ve got a lot of work to do. There’s reasons why we were down double-digits at home to Kentucky.”

The problem Auburn presents is the Tigers have a complete team. Pearl played 10 guys, nine of which scored, against Kentucky over the weekend.

Pearl emphasized that complete-team aspect during a recent press conference.

“I think for us, it’s the sum of our parts,” Pearl told the Associated Press. “If we’re playing 9 guys on a regular basis, or sometimes 10, you’ve got to account for all of them. And I thought (against Kentucky) we got really great contributions, you know, from everybody.”

Auburn will try and remain the No. 1 team in college basketball Tuesday night against the Missouri Tigers.

