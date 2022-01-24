“The No. 1 ranking matters because it’s historical,” Pearl told reporters on Monday, via Saturday Down South. “I’m very happy for Auburn. I’m very happy for my coaches and our players. … We’ve got a lot of work to do. There’s reasons why we were down double-digits at home to Kentucky.”

The problem Auburn presents is the Tigers have a complete team. Pearl played 10 guys, nine of which scored, against Kentucky over the weekend.

Pearl emphasized that complete-team aspect during a recent press conference.

“I think for us, it’s the sum of our parts,” Pearl told the Associated Press. “If we’re playing 9 guys on a regular basis, or sometimes 10, you’ve got to account for all of them. And I thought (against Kentucky) we got really great contributions, you know, from everybody.”