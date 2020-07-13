Bruce Smith’s Wild Answer On “Family Feud” Is Going Viral

Former NFL star Bruce Smith appeared on Family Feud on Sunday night and one of his answers is going viral.

Smith, a 57, appeared on a celebrity episode of the popular game show on Sunday night. The Hall of Fame defensive end probably wants one of his answers back.

The question: “If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?”

Smith first answered “a hammer” but that had already been given. So, Smith gave up another answer: “A p—s.”

Steve Harvey went along with the answer for a second, before realizing what Smith had said.

“What the f–k did he say?” Harvey said.

Bruce Smith with one of the all-time great game show, uh, boners. And, of course, @IAmSteveHarvey meets the moment. pic.twitter.com/GjiVWouDuM — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 13, 2020

We’re not sure what was funnier – Smith’s wild answer or Harvey’s perfect reaction to it.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed in a long time like I just did at Celebrity Family Feud.. if Virginia Tech legend Bruce Smith isn’t trending on twitter yet.. he will be soon,” one Family Feud viewer tweeted.

“OK.. This seems random. But search here for ‘Bruce Smith Family Feud.’ Instant classic,” ESPN’s Chris Fowler tweeted.

We might be without a lot of live sports at the moment, but at least we have Family Feud to entertain us.