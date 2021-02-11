Bruce Springsteen’s Super Bowl Commercial Has Been Taken Down

One of the more-noteworthy commercials from Super Bowl LV has been deleted from social media channels.

Bruce Springsteen starred in an advertisement for Jeep that ran during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Super Bowl commercial has been pulled from Jeep’s social media channels.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that the 71-year-old star was arrested for a DWI in November. Jeep has since decided to pull the advertisement, which features Springsteen driving, per reports.

Bruce Springsteen’s Super Bowl Jeep commercial pulled after news of singer’s DWI https://t.co/JGgn7FZvbC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 11, 2021

Jeep has since released a statement on the commercial.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” a spokesperson for Jeep said in a statement. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

TMZ Sports shared details of Springsteen’s arrest on Wednesday:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the Boss was arrested on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He’ll have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks. We’re told the rock icon was cooperative throughout the arrest. As far as we can tell, this is his first arrest for DWI.

Jeep’s commercial was among the more-heavily criticized commercials of the Super Bowl. However, a different commercial topped most of the “worst” lists following Sunday night’s game.