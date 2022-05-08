Bruins Suffer Crushing Roster Loss: NHL World Reacts

The Boston Bruins are going to be without their best defenseman on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list after testing positive. The NHL only tests players that have symptoms of the virus now so he's definitely going through it.

The Bruins will now have to win a must-win Game 4 without the player on the back end who drives a lot of their offense. He's currently fifth among all defensemen in the playoffs with a 65.3% expected goals rate.

McAvoy has been incredible this season as he has two points in Boston's first three games of this series. He also finished the regular season with 56 points in 78 games.

The NHL world is heartbroken that McAvoy can't play in this pivotal game.

Boston will look to even this series up heading back to Raleigh next week, while Carolina will look to put a stranglehold on this series.

You can watch this contest on ESPN.