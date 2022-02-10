All is quiet from Auburn’s end on the Bryan Harsin front, and noise isn’t expected soon.

Harsin reportedly met with the officials conducting the Harsin investigation on Thursday. They didn’t have much to say. It also doesn’t appear there’s a clear course of action moving forward.

“Sources tell @clowespn and me that Bryan Harsin met with the officials running the Auburn inquiry on Wednesday upon returning from vacation,” reports CFB insider Pete Thamel. “The meeting was considered generally benign and no clarity of next steps was given, other than Harsin attending SEC meetings Thursday.”

It’s probably no coincidence all is silent on the Auburn/Bryan Harsin front. Something’s brewing.

“It’s been pretty much radio silence since Monday,” said Richard Johnson of SI.com. “After a weekend that had a flurry of everybody saying damn near anything, Auburn has locked this thing down to their credit (and my frustration).”