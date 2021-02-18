The Spun

Bryan Harsin Getting Trolled For His Comment About Alabama

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin.BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 09: Head Coach Brian Harsin of the Boise State Broncos wears a smile after defeating the Fresno State Bulldogs on November 9, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 24-17. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Hired as the new head coach back in December, Bryan Harsin is brand new to the Auburn football program — and the state of Alabama.

A mark of a great Tigers coach is how well they do against the in-state rival Alabama Crimson Tide. When asked about the Iron Bowl rivalry recently, Harsin suffered quite the geographic slip up.

“You’ve got a team up north that’s doing a great job,” Harsin said, via Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. “Well, someone has to come here and figure out a way to compete with them. I know Gus [Malzahn] did a good job here, but things change and that’s just the nature of it. We’ve got to compete in all areas.”

While Tuscaloosa is technically located on a more northernly point of the map, the rival town is more West of Auburn than anything. Twitter trolls were quick to make the newly-hired coach aware of his mistake.

 

This past season, Auburn had quite the up-and-down season. While they showed great promise in some games (48-11 win over LSU), they fell well short in others (30-22 loss to unranked South Carolina). Capped off with a 35-19 Citrus Bowl loss to No. 14 Northwestern, the Tigers notched a disappointing 6-5 season.

Maybe his geography could use some work, but Tiger nation has a lot to look forward to with Harsin at the helm.

Through seven years as head coach at Boise State, Harsin led the Broncos to a 69-19 overall record and three bowl game wins. In his first season with the team in 2014, the rising-star head coach carried his squad to a 12-2 record and a 38-30 Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona.

Will that beginners luck carry over into Harsin’s first season with Auburn?


