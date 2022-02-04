Bryan Harsin Sends Clear Message Amid Auburn Rumors

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is taking some serious heat amid a mass exodus of players and coaches from the Tigers program this offseason — leading some to question his future with the team as he heads into Year 2.

From an outside perspective, it appears Harsin’s future with the program is incredibly murky. But according to the head coach himself, there’s no doubt he’ll be returning for another season in 2022.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin said on Thursday night in an interview with ESPN. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

The former Boise State head coach says he hasn’t had any conversations with Auburn leaders that would suggest he’s not retaining his current position.

Former four-star defensive lineman Lee Hunter, who transferred to UCF earlier this offseason, posted a message on Instagram claiming that Harsin treated he and his teammates “like dogs.” Auburn University officials are currently examining the factors that led to 20 players and five assistant coaches leaving the program after the 2021 season.

Harsin strongly denied all allegations against him.

“Any attack on my character is bulls—,” he said. “None of that is who I am.

“… This is where I want to be. This is what I want to do. That’s why I came here. I didn’t come here to fail. We’ve got to build something, and right now I feel like when you hear some of these things, that there’s a lot of things building against me.”

Harsin went 6-7 in his first season with the Tigers.