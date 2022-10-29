Bryan Harsin Trending After Latest Auburn Loss

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers are struggling in a big way so far this season.

The former SEC powerhouse has now dropped its last four games in a row, moving their overall record to 3-5 on the year. The Tigers fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 41-27 contest on Saturday.

Auburn is 1-8 in its last nine SEC matchups.

The college football world took to Twitter to callout out this disappointing 2022 performance from Harsin.

"Feels like the only good reason to not fire Bryan Harsin tomorrow is that Auburn really doesn't have a reasonable candidate on staff to replace him as interim," one analyst wrote.

"Auburn needs to move on from Bryan Harsin before next Saturday. Just do it already," another said.

"Feel like this is said every week but I cannot imagine Bryan Harsin is going to be the HC at Auburn at this time tomorrow," another added.

Harsin is now 9-12 since taking over as Auburn's head coach prior to the 2021 season.