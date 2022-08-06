Bryant Young Dedicates Hall Of Fame Speech To Late Son: NFL World Reacts

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 06: Bryant Young (L) and his presenter Edward DeBartolo Jr. unveil Youngs bronze bust during the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

From Golden Dome, to cherry red and gold, to gold jacket; former Niners defensive lineman Bryant Young was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Young played 14 seasons in San Francisco, helping bring the city a Super Bowl as a rookie in 1994, followed by four Pro Bowl selections, first-team All-Pro honors and a Comeback Player of the Year Award.

During his enshrinement, Young dedicated his speech to his late son, Colby, who died of cancer at 15.

The NFL world reacted to Young's touching tribute during his greatest football honor.

"I've been coming to Canton since 2003," said Rich Eisen. "The speech Bryant Young just delivered was [one of] the most beautiful, heartfelt and heartbreaking speeches I’ve ever heard here at the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

"What a powerful speech from Bryant Young," commented Darius Butler. "Wow!"

"Bryant Young won respect of teammates and those he lined up against with his actions and his class. He rarely spoke up. Just now, he undoubtedly earned the respect of football fans everywhere with his words. He just delivered a GREAT Hall of Fame speech," tweeted NBCS' Matt Maiocco.

Outstanding stuff from one of the game's true greats.