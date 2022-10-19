Bryce Harper Has Perfect Reaction To Kyle Schwarber's Epic Home Run

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the dugout after Maikel Franco hit a home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper's face perfectly encapsulated how the MLB world felt about Kyle Schwarber's titanic home run on Tuesday night.

Schwarber launched a massive home run ball off Yu Darvish during the sixth inning of tonight's NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies outfielder sent the ball into the upper deck with a 488-foot shot.

Harper, who hit a solo home run of his own earlier in the game, gave a hilarious reaction to the homer.

Schwarber's 488-foot shot set the all-time record for home-run ball distance in San Diego's Petco Park. It also ranks as the second-longest home run in postseason baseball history, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Schwarber's solo home run extended Philadelphia's lead to 2-0 — tacking on to the home run Harper hit during the fourth inning.

If the Phillies can hold onto this lead, they'll claim a 1-0 advantage in this year's NLCS.