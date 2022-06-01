Bryce Harper Scratched Wednesday: MLB World Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches the video tribute before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper missed several straight games as he worked through an injury.

Just two weeks ago, Harper received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. The two-time NL MVP suffered a small tear in his UCL, which has caused significant problems.

He was able to get back on the field - in a designated hitter role. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like things are getting any better for him.

On Wednesday afternoon, a report from Phillies beat writer Todd Zalecki revealed that Harper has been scratched from tonight's game. Naturally, fans aren't taking the news well.

"This is not good at all for him or the Phillies. Or for baseball. I said it and I mean it," one fan said.

Others are going through a full-on meltdown.

"Just shut him down, end the season, fold the team, move to Atlantic City & rename them the AC Surf," one fan said.

At least one fan thinks it's time to shut Harper down for the rest of the season.

"Just end the season for them," he said.

The Phillies sit at 21-29 and sit 13 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.