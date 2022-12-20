Bryce Young Explains His Surprising Bowl Game Decision

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama is going to be at full strength for its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State later this month.

Many pundits expected both star quarterback Bryce Young and star linebacker Will Anderson to opt out of the game, but they had other ideas.

Young spoke about his decision to not opt-out and said it came down to him wanting to finish the season on a strong note.

"I wanted to finish with my teammates this season," Young said. "Again, there's been a lot of work and a lot that’s gone into this year. I just get another chance to play with my brothers, that's how I really look at it. It’s a great opportunity for us as a team. We've all had each other's backs all year. I'm grateful for the opportunity that we have, this is a big game to play against a really good team and we have a lot that we want to prove to ourselves."

Young will also get a chance to boost his draft stock heading into next April. He's already projected to be a top-five pick, but there's a chance he could be the top pick if he balls out here.

Alabama will take on Kansas State on Dec. 31 at noon ET. It'll be televised by ESPN.