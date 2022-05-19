Bryce Young Is Trending Following Nick Saban's Comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama speaks at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Winners press conference at the at Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made waves on Wednesday by ripping Texas A&M for using NIL to acquire their top-ranked recruiting class. Those comments have caused Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to become a part of the response.

Saban said that Alabama "didn't buy one player" with NIL deals. But he may have glossed over the fact that Young famously received a massive NIL deal very soon after it became legal for players to accept them.

Young is coming off his first year as a starter, during which he set numerous Alabama passing records. He went on to lead Alabama to an SEC title, the College Football Playoff, and won the Heisman Trophy.

It's only fair for Young to cash in on his success. But if Saban forgot, the wider college football world has been working hard to ensure he remembers.

As you might expect, there are vehement disagreements from those who side with Nick Saban here. Some are saying that the situation is completely different because Young was already an Alabama student when he got his NIL offers.

But to others, it's a distinction without a difference and one that they feel exposes hypocrisy from Saban.

It's an interesting debate to be had but one that doesn't really have a decisive answer.

Until the NCAA properly codifies NIL and the situations where it's permissible, a lot of coaching are going to be accused of impropriety.

As for Bryce Young, it won't be a problem for him anymore if he leaves for the NFL next year.