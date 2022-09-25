Bryce Young Puts Up Insane First Half Stats vs. Vanderbilt

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Have a half, Bryce!

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner silenced any doubters that may have questioned his ability last week with a monster first-half performance vs. Vanderbilt.

Young was the driving force behind a 31-3 lead through two quarters, tossing for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide have only extended their lead by three since the half.

But with Young's performance thus far, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if Bama touches 50 tonight.