Bryce Young Responds To What Bo Nix Said About Alabama

Earlier on Monday, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix eluded to Alabama getting beneficial calls from SEC officials.

Alabama’s Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comments later in the day and shut it down like the future pro he’s expected to be.

Bryce Young was asked today about Bo Nix's comments on our show about SEC officiating in games involving Alabama ⬇️ https://t.co/IL2y7PNrCf pic.twitter.com/Nq1jDG0Kka — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 22, 2021

“That’s an external factor,” Young responded. “That’s something as a team we don’t look at, we don’t control.”

The sophomore signal-caller continued, “Coach Saban‘s always talked about making sure we control what we can control, and focus on what we can do. So any external factor, that’s not really something that as a team we’re concerned about.”

Young and No. 2 Alabama host Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The Heisman contender is fresh off a 500-yard, five touchdown performance against Arkansas.

Who is your pick for Heisman Trophy? 🏆 🔁 Bryce Young

♥ C.J. Stroud pic.twitter.com/KJhXltQGHj — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 20, 2021

With the win, Alabama secured an SEC West title. That means they’ll likely take on No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Auburn has struggled to a 6-5 record this season. However, when it comes to the Iron Bowl records get thrown out the window.

That said, the Bo Nix-less Tigers will look to pull off a big upset and play spoiler for the Crimson Tide. The two teams kick off at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.

Auburn is a 21-point dog against Alabama.