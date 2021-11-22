The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bryce Young Responds To What Bo Nix Said About Alabama

Bryce Young under center for Alabama.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Earlier on Monday, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix eluded to Alabama getting beneficial calls from SEC officials.

Alabama’s Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comments later in the day and shut it down like the future pro he’s expected to be.

“That’s an external factor,” Young responded. “That’s something as a team we don’t look at, we don’t control.”

The sophomore signal-caller continued, “Coach Saban‘s always talked about making sure we control what we can control, and focus on what we can do. So any external factor, that’s not really something that as a team we’re concerned about.”

Young and No. 2 Alabama host Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The Heisman contender is fresh off a 500-yard, five touchdown performance against Arkansas.

With the win, Alabama secured an SEC West title. That means they’ll likely take on No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Auburn has struggled to a 6-5 record this season. However, when it comes to the Iron Bowl records get thrown out the window.

That said, the Bo Nix-less Tigers will look to pull off a big upset and play spoiler for the Crimson Tide. The two teams kick off at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.

Auburn is a 21-point dog against Alabama.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.