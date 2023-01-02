Bryce Young Reveals His Pre-NFL Message To Will Anderson

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama could very well have two players selected within the first three picks of the upcoming NFL draft between All-Americans Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

Both players announced their decisions to make the jump to the pros on Monday after a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

During his press conference to announce his intentions, Young was asked what he'll say to his fearsome pass rushing teammate when they meet on Sundays.

"Please take it easy. Remember all the good times we had," Young joked, via Chase Goodbread. "Before we play I'll probably send him a picture of us from freshman year together."

The pair, of course, saw each other everyday in practice. But that was in a controlled environment.

It should be fun to see those two when they do eventually meet up in the pros. For now though, Young will be digging through old photos and getting them ready.