Bryce Young Shares His Thoughts On Alabama's Transfer Additions

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The rich got richer this off-season, as Alabama football used the transfer portal to its advantage.

The Crimson Tide hauled in a number of talented prospects, including former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton and former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been impressed with both so far. Plus, he already has an on-field connection with Burton. The two used to workout together in California.

“It’s been really good working with him,” said Young while speaking to reporters at the Manning Passing Academy, via 247Sports. “He’s someone I knew from California before high school. I already knew him, so getting a chance to work with him closely, we have great communication and are able to talk out things. ‘I like running this this way.’ And just being able to work with him day in and day out and getting closer, it’s a process, but we’re making great strides.”

Gibbs, meanwhile, was perhaps the biggest standout during Alabama spring ball.

His explosiveness is going to be a big element of the Crimson Tide offense later this fall.

“He’s super explosive, super dynamic,” Young added. “He’s lightning in a bottle every time he touches the ball. Just seeing him be able to improvise and do great things with it has been really fun for me to watch. I’m excited to watch him to see how electric he’ll be this year.”

The Alabama offense should be one of the best units in the sport this upcoming season.