Video: Bryce Young Suffers Gruesome Injury Against Arkansas

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Young, Alabama's star quarterback and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has exited Saturday afternoon's game against Arkansas with an apparent shoulder injury.

The Crimson Tide quarterback was in clear pain following a throw midway through the second quarterback. Young might have injured his shoulder while getting tackled on a prior running back.

Young immediately left the game and went into the injury tent on the sideline following the play.

Young has remained out. According to CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell, he was in serious pain on the sideline.

"Jenny Dell reports Bryce Young yelled after he threw down his helmet. Gary Danielson says he tore his rotator cuff on a similar play. Yikes," Andrew Siciliano tweeted.

Here's the play during which Young might have injured his right shoulder against Arkansas.

CBS showed multiple angles of the play on Saturday afternoon. It doesn't look very promising.

Jalen Milroe entered the game in replacement of Young, leading Alabama on a touchdown drive.

Alabama has yet to issue an injury update on Bryce Young's status on Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide are currently leading Arkansas, 21-0, midway through the second quarter on Saturday afternoon. The game is being televised on CBS today.