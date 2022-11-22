Bryce Young Was Asked About His NFL Draft Decision

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young continues to be noncommittal about his football future.

When asked about his plans for after this weekend's Iron Bowl against rival Auburn, Young refused to give an answer about his potential entry into the 2023 NFL Draft.

“As far as anything in my future, I take everything one day at a time. So, all I’ve been focused on throughout the year has been the next opponent,” Young said. “Obviously, [the Iron Bowl] is a huge game. This means a lot to me, to people in the entire state, to us as a team. This is a huge game, so all I think about is today.”

With two losses on the year, Young and the Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. Without the opportunity to contend for a National Championship, the star QB may elect to sit out for Alabama's bowl game matchup.

If Young were to enter this year's NFL draft, he would be one of the top quarterback options. The 21-year-old signal caller has dealt with a shoulder injury for much of the year, and could work to preserve his health before his NFL future.

This year's Iron Bowl — which could be Young's final college football game — will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa.