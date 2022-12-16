Bryce Young, Will Anderson Reportedly Make Decision On Alabama's Bowl Game

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Young and Will Anderson are two of the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

In recent years, it's become an increasingly popular decision to forgo bowl games in order to prepare for the draft — especially if it's a non-College Football Playoff bowl game.

Young and Anderson will not elect to take this route. Both star players are planning to play in Alabama's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

Young and Anderson are both expected to come off the board on Day 1. In fact, many analysts have both of these players getting picked in the top 5 of this year's draft. While they could look to preserve their current draft stock, they'll instead suit up for one more game with the Crimson Tide.

According to Aaron Suttles of The Athletic, Alabama will have no opt-outs this year. All healthy and available players with be active for this year's bowl game.

The Sugar Bowl will kickoff at noon ET on New Year's Eve.